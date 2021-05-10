Live

Gamers go pro: Inside the Overwatch League

The world of esports is going pro with the Overwatch League. Players get perks -- and paychecks -- that you might expect from other professional sports teams. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports.
