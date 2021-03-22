Live

"Game of Thrones" dominates 2014 Emmy nominations

"Game of Thrones" received 19 nominations for this year's Emmys, making HBO the leading network at 99 nominations. And Garth Brooks is making a comeback. Suzanne Marques has today's Eye on Entertainment.
