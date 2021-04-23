Live

Galaxy Note 7 banned from airplanes

The Department of Transportation says air travelers can no longer pack, carry or ship Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 on planes. There have been nearly 100 reports of the phone's lithium battery overheating while some are catching fire. Marlie Hall reports.
