Trump Fraud Trial
Gaetz Vs. McCarthy
Missing NY Girl Found
Patrick Stewart
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump's civil fraud trial begins in New York as both sides lay out case
Matt Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as House speaker
Sam Bankman-Fried set to face trial after crash of crypto exchange FTX
Did McCarthy make a secret deal with Biden on Ukraine?
North Dakota state senator, wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Emergency alert test will sound Oct. 4 on all U.S. cellphones
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez trial date set
Supreme Court to hear CFPB case with agency's future in the balance
A Beyoncé "Renaissance" film is hitting theaters, and tickets are on sale
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Gaetz looking to oust House Speaker McCarthy
As Congress works to fund the government long-term, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continues to face pressure from his own party. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has even said he will try to strip McCarthy of his leadership role. Scott MacFarlane reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On