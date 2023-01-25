Gabrielle Union discusses "Truth Be Told" with Octavia Spencer and motherhood Actor and activist Gabrielle Union stars with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer in the third season of “Truth Be Told.” The show is about a true crime podcaster who teams up with a high school principal to bring awareness to the missing Black girls in the community. Gabrielle Union, a sexual assault survivor, joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about how her experience helped her approach this story, and the support she received from her family and friends.