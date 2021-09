Gabby Petito case draws attention to hundreds of missing Indigenous people The mystery of Gabby Petito's death in Wyoming has captured national attention, but she is not the only person to have gone missing in the state. At least 710 Indigenous people, mostly women and girls, were reported missing there between 2011 and 2020. Insider breaking news reporter Kelsey Vlamis joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.