G7 summit gets underway in England with meeting of world leaders World leaders return to face-to-face diplomacy as the G7 Summit gets underway in Cornwall, England. On the first day of meetings, leaders announced they'll donate one billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poor and middle-income countries. CBSN anchor Lana Zak discusses the donation and the return to handshake diplomacy with CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes.