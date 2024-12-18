Watch CBS News

Future of government spending deal unclear after Trump opposition

House of Representatives members have been told there will be no more votes Wednesday night after President-elect Donald Trump announced his opposition to House Speaker Mike Johnson's spending plan. That means lawmakers will not vote Wednesday on the continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown. Dave Weigel, politics reporter for Semafor, and Juliegrace Brufke, senior political reporter for The Daily Beast, join "America Decides" to discuss.
