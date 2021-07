Fungal "superbug" causes concern among U.S. health officials Since January, there have been more than 100 reported cases of a fungal "superbug" in both Dallas and Washington, D.C. The fungus, known as Candida auris, attacks people with weakened immune systems and can be drug-resistant. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the outbreak.