Fungal meningitis outbreak linked to medical tourism in Mexico, CDC warns The Center for Disease Control says a fungal meningitis outbreak has ties to medical facilities in Mexico. Officials estimate nearly 200 Americans may have been exposed to the disease while undergoing cosmetic procedures at two medical clinics in the city of Matamoros, just across the border from Brownsville, Texas. Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, joined CBS News to discuss the risks of medical tourism.