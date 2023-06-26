Watch CBS News

Fungal meningitis outbreak linked to medical tourism in Mexico, CDC warns

The Center for Disease Control says a fungal meningitis outbreak has ties to medical facilities in Mexico. Officials estimate nearly 200 Americans may have been exposed to the disease while undergoing cosmetic procedures at two medical clinics in the city of Matamoros, just across the border from Brownsville, Texas. Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, joined CBS News to discuss the risks of medical tourism.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.