Funerals for victims of Robb Elementary School shooting begin today Funerals for two 10-year-olds are taking place today, exactly one week after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Errol Barnett from Uvalde with more on how the community is coping.