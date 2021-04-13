Live

Funeral held for slain 13-year-old in Virginia

Mourners in Virginia spilled into the parking lot at the funeral for Nicole Lovell Thursday. Meanwhile, one of the Virginia Tech students charged in her death appeared in court. Don Dahler is following the case.
