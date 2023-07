Funeral held for French teen fatally shot by police as violent protests continue A funeral was held Saturday for 17-year-old Nahel, a delivery driver who was fatally shot by police earlier this week in a Paris suburb, sparking days of widespread protests across France, many of which have turned violent and have led to hundreds of arrests. The situation forced French President Emmanuel Macron to postpone a state visit to Germany. Elaine Cobb reports from Paris.