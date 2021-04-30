Live

Funeral held for 15-year-old Jordan Edwards

A funeral was held on Saturday for Jordan Edwards, the 15-year-old who was fatally shot last week by a police officer in Dallas, Texas. The officer, Roy Oliver, has been fired and now charged with murder. Tony Dokoupil reports.
