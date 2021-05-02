Live

Watch CBSN Live

Funding needed to fight pancreatic cancer

Julie Fleshman and Teona Ducre of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network join CBSN to discuss the latest efforts against this deadly disease, and why hundreds of people are taking the fight to Capitol Hill.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.