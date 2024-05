Fulton County DA Fani Willis wins Democratic primary for reelection bid Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis won her Democratic primary in Georgia Tuesday, setting up a matchup with Republican Courtney Kramer in the fall. Willis' reelection run comes as she faces scrutiny over her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others in the state's 2020 election interference case. CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small has more on Tuesday's primaries.