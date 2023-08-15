Fulton County DA Fani Willis speaks after Trump indictment Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis said late Monday that former President Donald Trump and 18 allies who were indicted by a grand jury have until noon ET on Friday, Aug. 25 to turn themselves in or an arrest warrant will be issued. Willis addressed reporters shortly after a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on 41 counts, including 13 against Trump, of election fraud, racketeering and other charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.