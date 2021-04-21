Full Video: Trump calls Clinton a bigot, is joined by Nigel Farage at Mississippi rally Donald Trump said Hillary Clinton is a, "bigot who sees people of color only as votes, not as human beings worthy of a better future," while speaking at a rally in Jackson, Mississippi Wednesday. Trump also had Nigel Farage join him on stage. Farage was the architect of the "Brexit" movement and Trump has said he will be called "Mr. Brexit" after the election because of his long odds. See Trump's full remarks.