Full Speech: Trump gives immigration speech in Arizona after surprise visit to Mexico Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump laid out his immigration plan in Arizona Wednesday, hours after meeting with Mexico's president. Trump said Mexico will pay for his proposed wall and that, "they just don't know it yet." Earlier in the day, Trump said he and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto didn't talk about who would pay for the wall. Nieto later tweeted that he made it clear during their discussion that Mexico would not be paying. See Trump's full remarks.