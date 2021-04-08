Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full political panel, September 6

CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes, Slate’s Jamelle Bouie, the Wall Street Journal’s Gerald Seib, and the Federalist’s Ben Domenech discuss the latest developments in the 2016 race to the White House.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.