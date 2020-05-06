Full oil tankers idle outside U.S. port as industry reels from pandemic Although they are beginning to rebound, oil prices saw a record drop in April as stay-at-home orders forced millions off the roads and backed up crude oil supply chains. Carter Evans visited the U.S.’s largest port, where dozens of oil tankers sat idle with nowhere to unload. An oil industry expert said that all of the California refineries the oil was meant for were simply full, but when the country starts up again, workers may be scrambling to keep up with the spike in demand.