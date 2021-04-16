Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Ted Cruz, May 1

Ted Cruz talked with CBS' "Face the Nation" to discuss his recent vice presidential pick, his chances against opponent Donald Trump, and former House Speaker John Boehner's recent remarks. The interview aired May 1, 2016.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.