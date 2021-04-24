Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Rep. Keith Ellison, November 20

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota, discusses his plans as a candidate to chair the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and how his party should tackle the presidency of Donald Trump. The full interview aired Nov. 20, 2016.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.