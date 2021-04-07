Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Carly Fiorina, August 9

GOP presidential candidate and former tech executive Carly Fiorina discusses political correctness and opponent Donald Trump's recent attacks against Fox News debate moderator Megyn Kelly on CBS' "Face the Nation"
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.