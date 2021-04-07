Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Ann Selzer, August 30

Iowa pollster Ann Selzer joins "Face the Nation" to discuss the latest Bloomberg/Des Moines Register poll that shows Bernie Sanders catching up with Hillary Clinton in Iowa and puts Trump in a hefty lead over others in the GOP field.
