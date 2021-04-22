Live

Full episode: "Sunday Morning," 04/10/1994

Watch Charles Osgood's debut as host of CBS' "Sunday Morning," originally broadcast April 10, 1994. Features include: Terence Smith on doctors who still make house calls; TV critic John Leonard reviews the PBS series, "Middlemarch"; Randall Pinkston profiles Curtis Mayfield, several years after an accident left the singer paralyzed; Martha Teichner on the U.S. Army's World War II ski patrol, the 10th Mountain Division: Ray Brady on stock market fluctuations; Tim Sample on making maple syrup in Maine; Osgood on struggling pro golfer Mike Donald; and scenes of wildflowers in Texas.
