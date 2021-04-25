Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fukushima radiation found in U.S. waters

For the first time, radiation from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan has been found in the United States. CBSN's Cindy Hsu has the story on how researchers detected radiation on the coast of Oregon.
