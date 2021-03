Fueling disease: The dangers of antibiotic overuse More than 250 million antibiotic treatments are prescribed each year in the U.S., but a new book says the risk of taking too many pills goes beyond the threat of drug-resistant illnesses. Dr. Martin Blaser, author of "Missing Microbes: How the Overuse of Antibiotics Is Fueling Our Modern Plagues," talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about his findings.