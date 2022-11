FTX crypto exchange bankruptcy sends shockwaves across market The cryptocurrency firm FTX filed for bankruptcy last week, leaving investors and brokers scrambling. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down, and government regulators are looking into potential criminal charges. Founder and CIO of TrueCode Capital, Joshua Peck, joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to try to make sense of it all.