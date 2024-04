FTC chair Lina Khan on playing "Anti-Monopoly" For corporate America, Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan has emerged as a hard-charging cop on the monopoly beat. As a watchdog and warden of competition in business, the agency tries to protect consumers from the outsized power of corporations. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with Khan about going after Big Tech, Big Pharma, and the biggest online retailer of them all, Amazon.