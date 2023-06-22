FTC accuses Amazon of tricking consumers into enrolling in Prime The FTC is suing Amazon over the tactics it allegedly uses to enroll customers in its Prime program and making it difficult for them to opt out. In the complaint, the agency accuses the online retailer of using, "manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user-interface designs known as 'dark patterns' to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically-renewing Prime subscriptions." Ashley Gold, a technology reporter at Axios, joins CBS News to discuss.