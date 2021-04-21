Live

Watch CBSN Live

FSU football player and boy with autism reunite

A photo of an FSU football player getting lunch with a boy with autism has gone viral. Now, the two are reuniting after the act of kindness drew praise around the world. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.