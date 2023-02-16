Watch CBS News

Frontotemporal Dementia | 60 Minutes Archive

From 2019, Bill Whitaker reports on frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, the most common form of dementia among people under 60. Mark Johnson, one of the subjects of the story, recently lost his battle with the disease.
