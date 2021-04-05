Live

From the archives: Trouble in Lebanon

On Lesley Stahl’s first show as host of Face the Nation in 1983, guests discussed the civil war in Lebanon, where U.S. Marines who were supposed to be a peacekeeping force were increasingly under attack
