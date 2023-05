From the archives: Tina Turner on a life of suffering and triumph Rock legend Tina Turner has died at 83, her spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that originally aired in October 2018, the eight-time Grammy-winner, renowned for such hits as "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got To Do With It," got personal with CBS News' Gayle King as she discussed her memoir, "My Love Story," and her abusive marriage and breakup with Ike Turner.