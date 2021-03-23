From the Archives: "The Search in Mississippi" Watch the complete June 25, 1964 broadcast of a special CBS News report, anchored by Walter Cronkite, about the desperate search for three civil rights workers who went missing while trying to register black voters in Mississippi during the "Freedom Summer" project. The hour-long report features interviews with local officials and businessmen defending segregation in the state; civil rights workers on the violence unleashed upon activists; police on responding to protests; and local citizens about life under Jim Crow.