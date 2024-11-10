From the archives: The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at 60 Dancer Judith Jamison, who directed the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for more than two decades, died Saturday, November 9, 2024 at the age of 81. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired August 11, 2019, on the occasion of the dance group's 60th anniversary, correspondent Rita Braver talked with Jamison and her succeeding artistic director Robert Battle about the legacy of the innovative dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey.