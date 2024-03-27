From the archives: Richard Serra's towering steel art Artist and sculptor Richard Serra, famed for making large-scale artworks from giant curved walls of steel, died Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the age of 85. In this "Sunday Morning" report originally broadcast December 6, 1998, correspondent Martha Teichner talked with the artist about the disorienting effects of his massive constructions, and toured exhibits of Serra's "Torqued Ellipses" at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, and "The Snake" at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.