From the archives: Louis Gossett Jr. Louis Gossett Jr., who won an Emmy Award for "Roots," and became the first African American to win a best supporting actor Oscar for his performance in "An Officer and a Gentleman," died Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the age of 87. In this conversation with CBS News' Michelle Miller (originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" July 19, 2020), Gossett talked about his long career, and said the greatest advice he could give wasn't about acting – it was about understanding.