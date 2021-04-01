Live

From the archives: Art that's not timeless

Hiroshi Noguchi is an ice sculptor whose beautiful creations are created quickly - and melt almost as fast. "Sunday Morning" anchor Charles Kuralt first covered the art of ice sculpting in this "CBS Evening News" report that aired on July 2, 1982.
