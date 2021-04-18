Live

Watch CBSN Live

From the 60 Minutes Archive: August Wilson

In 2002, Ed Bradley profiled Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson. This week, 60 Minutes speaks with Viola Davis about her role in the film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which is based on the play by Wilson.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.