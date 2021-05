From student loan debt to side hustles, millennials talk finances In our series with Refinery29 called My Generation, we take a closer look at the financial lives of millennials. Several millennials shared issues that impact them most, from student debt to the all-important side hustle. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger and Refinery29 work and money director Lindsey Stanberry join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the finances of the generation.