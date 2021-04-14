Live

Watch CBSN Live

From student athlete to heroin addict

Young athletes may be at risk of addiction to painkillers after an injury, and in some cases it leads to a downward spiral. CBS News' Kenneth Craig reports on two former athletes trying to get their lives back on track.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.