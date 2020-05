From 2017: Author Herman Wouk Bestselling author Herman Wouk ("The Caine Mutiny," "The Winds of War," "War and Remembrance") passed away on May 17, 2019, ten days before his 104th birthday. In this interview that aired on "Sunday Morning" July 2, 2017, the reclusive Pulitzer Prize-winner invited correspondent Tracy Smith to his Palm Springs home, and talked about a career conjuring fiction from real life.