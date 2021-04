From 2010: Cleveland baseball-loving nun In the past the Cleveland Indians have been lifted into the World Series, no doubt, thanks to the cookies baked for them by Sister Mary Assumpta and the Sisters of the Holy Spirit in Garfield Heights, Ohio. Bill Geist met Sister Assumpta, an ardent baseball fan, as she attended her beloved Indians' Opening Day game, armed with cookies and prayers for a win. Originally aired on April 19, 2010.