From 2006: Kenny Rogers, not resting on laure... Singer Kenny Rogers, best known for his 1978 country hit “The Gambler,” died Saturday, May 21 at age 81. In this profile originally broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” on September 3, 2006, Rogers talked with correspondent Russ Mitchell about his transition from avant-garde jazz, folk and rock to country, and his passion for photography. Mitchell also talked with superstar Dolly Parton about her hit duet with Rogers, “Islands in the Stream.”