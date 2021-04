From 2004: Carrie Fisher's open book In this profile originally broadcast on February 1, 2004, actress and author Carrie Fisher (best known as Princess Leia of "Star Wars") talked with correspondent Rita Braver about her novel "The Best Awful," a thinly-fictionalized account of how Hollywood talent agent Bryan Lourd - the father of Fisher's real-life daughter - left her for another man, and of her battle with mental illness.