From 2001: Milton Glaser's designing mind Acclaimed graphic designer Milton Glaser, best known for creating the "I ♥ NY" logo, died on June 26, 2020 at age 91. In this “Sunday Morning” profile that originally aired on April 1, 2001, correspondent Thalia Assuras talked with Glaser about his creative career in publishing, advertising, and even restaurant decor, and his startling comment that graphic design is not art.