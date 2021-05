From 1996: A landmark Vermeer exhibition "Sunday Morning" visited the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., to view a rare showing of paintings by Johannes Vermeer - approximately two-thirds of the 17th century artist's surviving works. Curator Arthur Wheelock explained his long fascination with Vermeer and the Dutch Master's stylistic innovations. Host Charles Osgood reports. (Originally broadcast on January 10, 1996.)