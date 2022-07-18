From 1994: The oversized pop art of Claes Oldenburg Swedish-American artist Claes Oldenburg, who created monumental, outsized sculptures of ordinary objects that stirred conversations about pop art in public spaces, has died at age 93. In this "Sunday Morning" report originally broadcast December 18, 1994, host Charles Osgood speaks with Oldenburg and his wife and collaborator, artist Coosje Van Bruggen, about the evolution of "The Shuttlecocks," their sculptures of giant badminton birds outside the Nelson-Atkins Museum in Kansas City. Osgood also talks with curators and critics about Oldenburg’s work.